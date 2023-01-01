Anghuzeh cultivation increased

KABUL (TOLOnews): Officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) announced that anghuzeh has been planted in nearly one thousand hectares of land in the current solar year.

They said that efforts are underway to expand the cultivation of the plant in ten provinces of the country.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is trying to grow the anghuzeh plant on 980 hectares of land this year. To promote this plant, which has a good price and market, we have ten provinces, two districts in each province, and five displayed places in each district that will provide people with more information about how to grow the plant,” said Musbahuddin Mustaeen, a spokesman for the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment talked about the increase of private sector investment in the field of cultivation and production of the Anghuzeh plant and its export through the air corridor outside the country.

“Efforts should be made to find out how to make anghuzeh cultivation more common in Afghanistan. Because it is one of the precious medicinal plants. Export is going on and hundreds of tons of Anghuzeh were exported last year and it is still going on this year,” said Mohammad Yonis Momand, deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

The amount of anghuzeh plant exports in 2021 was 1,248 tons, and the money obtained from it is worth 99 million dollars, and in 2022, the amount of our exports is about 835 tons, and the money obtained from it reaches 129 million dollars,” said Akhound Zada Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

“One kilo of anghuzeh juice costs 220 US dollars in the world market. For example, there are Tajik, Uzbek, Kazakh, and Turkmen kinds of Anghuzeh, the cheapest of which is the Kazakh one, which costs 35 US dollars per kilo, and the best one is the Tajik one. The plant is very useful and profitable,” said Atiq, a trader.

Based on the information of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the anghuzeh is mostly exported to India, China, Pakistan, and the United States of America.