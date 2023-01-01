Anti-Covid vaccination of children directed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to ensure on an emergency basis one hundred percent anti COVID-19 vaccination of children aged five to twelve. Chairing a meeting regarding COVID-19 situation in the country, the Prime Minister said screening of people at the country’s borders and airports should be made more effective. He said a third party audit of the screening system should be carried out and a report be submitted to him.

Expressing satisfaction over the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Prime Minister said no death has been reported from the pandemic in Pakistan in the last fifteen weeks which is a welcome development. He also expressed satisfaction over the low rate of Covid-19 infection but said we have to be prepared all the times. Shehbaz Sharif commended the efforts put in by all the relevant officials and NCOC to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The meeting was informed in detail about the current situation of Covid in the whole world including the region and in Pakistan, new variants of the pandemic, measures taken to prevent them and the vaccination.

It was informed that there is no apparent threat to Pakistan from the new variant of Covid-19 as ninety percent of the country’s population is fully vaccinated and ninety five percent of the population is partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate among thirty five million children aged 5 to 12 years is 25 percent, while it will be increased to 100 percent in the coming months. The average rate of infection in Pakistan is 0.2 to 0.5 percent and there has been no death from the pandemic over the last fifteen weeks.

The meeting was also informed that effective arrangements have been made at the border to prevent the spread of the new variant of COVID-19. The rate of random sampling at airports has been increased to two percent and screening of passengers has been made more effective along with fumigation of aircraft arriving from affected countries.