Anti-polio drive to kick off from Monday

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Anti-polio vaccination campaign of varied duration will begin in 24 districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan from tomorrow (Monday).

According to details, a massive anti-polio drive, targeting over 4 million children, under the age of five years, will kick off in districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

In Punjab, more than 2.8 million children up to five years age will be vaccinated against during a four-day drive in eight districts.

Meanwhile, a three-day anti-polio campaign will begin in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during which more than 1.3 million children will be administered vaccine.

Moreover, almost 0.12 million children will be administered anti-polio drops during a seven-day campaign in nine districts of Balochistan.

Earlier in February, it was reported that the nationwide anti-polio campaign, held in three phases in January, ‘failed’ to achieve set targets.

Sources familiar with the matter said as many as 44.2% of children aged 5 years were said to be inhaled anti-polio drops, but the target was not met. As many as 552,256 children were left without anti-polio drops during the three-phase drive in the country.

In Punjab, 179,128 children, 137,532 in Sindh, 135,557 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 77,435 in Balochistan, 14,309 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 3,586 children remained unvaccinated against polio.

Sources privy to the development said 86,286 children were also missed during the anti-polio drive in different areas, while 403,559 children were unavailable during three phases of the anti-polio drive.