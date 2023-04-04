Anti-state propaganda: PTI’s worker sent to jail

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Judicial Magistrate Peshawar Muhammad Shoaib has sent social media activist on14 days judicial remand to jail for evoking propaganda against state’s institutions, on Monday.

According to prosecution, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Azhar Ali has evoked propaganda against state while a First Information Report was filed in this regard at Khazana police station.

Police has arrested PTI worker Azhar Ali last day from the premises of Khazana station while Judicial Magistrate Peshawar has sent the social media activist to jail on 14 days judicial remand after conclusion of arguments.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Session Judge Bakht Alam has granted interim bail to PTI’s social media activist Ikram Khatana and adjourned further hearing till 4th April while ordered police to submit record in this regard.

The complainant has registered case by stating that Ikram Khatana running propaganda against Army ‘s officers as well as evoking disparaging narrative against state’s institutions to sharpen the bridge. The derogatory propaganda has hurt sentiments of thousands of Pakistanis including complainant.

Following conclusion of initial arguments stopped police from arresting PTI worker Ikram Khatana and ordered to produced record before court while adjourned further hearing till 4th April 2023.