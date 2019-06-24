Arab world approves of policies of Turkish president

ANKARA (AA): Over half the people in the world’s Arab regions approve of the Mideast policies of Turkey’s president, according to a new survey.

The survey by Arab Barometer for BBC News Arabic found that 51% of participants supported the Middle East policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose policies enjoyed far greater approval than those of Russian President Vladimir Putin (28%) and U.S. President Donald Trump (12%).

Over 25,407 people across 10 countries and Palestine in the Middle East and North Africa region were interviewed between late 2018 and spring 2019 for the survey, which was published on Monday.

While Erdogan got the biggest support — around 75% — from Sudan, Tunisia, and Palestine, Putin got the most support in Lebanon, Libya, and Egypt.

Trump’s policies were the least popular in every place surveyed.

Arab Barometer, a research network based at the U.S.’ Princeton University, has been doing surveys since 2006.