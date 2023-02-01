Asad Qaiser re-arrested after release

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was re-arrested on Saturday by police outside Mardan prison soon after his release in the cases related to May 09, violence. The district and session judge Mardan Muhammad Zaib Khan announced the order of his release Which he had reserved a day before.

The PTI larder was ordered to submit surety ponds of Rs. 01 million in the court for his release. The officials of police station Parang located in Charssada district had arrested the ex-national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser as he was nominated in the FIR related to May-09 violence.

The district and session judge Mardan announced the release-order after hearing and completion of arguments in the said case. Asad Qaiser was released by the officials of Mardan Jail and as he came out of the prison, the situation took a dramatic turn because the Mardan police re-arrested him in another case. District Police Officer Mardan Najeeb-ur-Rehman told that the the ex-speaker was re-arrested because of his nomination in FIR related to ransacking a medical store on May 09.

Earlier, an anti-corruption court in Abbottabad granted bail to PTI leader Asad Qaiser in a corruption case. Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3. The ACE booked Mr Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.