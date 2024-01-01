Aseefa set to contest her first election from NA-207

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the youngest offspring of President Asif Ali Zardari, is poised to enter the Political arena by contesting the upcoming by-election for the NA-207 Nawabshah constituency. In the February 8 general elections, President Zardari had won the NA-207 Nawabshah seat.

However, with his elevation to the office of the president, the seat became vacant, paving the way for Aseefa to step into the political spotlight with her maiden election.

Aseefa is set to reach Nawabshah tomorrow, where she will submit her nomination form for the by-election. This marks her debut in electoral politics, following in the footsteps of her family’s political legacy. Arrangements are underway for Aseefa’s arrival at Nawabshah Airport, where she will be greeted by supporters and party members. From there, she will proceed to Zardari House amidst a rally to demonstrate her commitment to serving the constituency.

With her nomination, Aseefa aims to carry forward her family’s legacy. As the by-election approaches, all eyes will be on her campaign as she seeks to secure the trust and support of voters in NA-207 Nawabshah. After her father, Asif Ali Zardari, assumed office as the 14th president of Pakistan, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari is set to assume the title of first lady.

This development marks the second instance in the nation’s 76-year history where a daughter or a sister of a head of state will be conferred with the title.