Saudi Prince reaffirms support for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a telephone call congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his re-election, the PM Office said in a statement on Saturday.

PM Sharif thanked the Saudi crown prince, also known as MBS, for the telephone call as well as the warm message of greetings he had sent after he had assumed office. The prime minister also conveyed his wishes and prayers for the health and well-being of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The crown prince thanked PM Sharif for his sentiments and said that both countries enjoyed close brotherly relations and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support to Pakistan. PM Sharif said the people of Pakistan had great love and respect for the Saudi king as well as the crown prince. He also wished Ramazan to the Saudi leadership as well as the people and prayed that this holy month would bring peace and prosperity to Muslims all over the world.

The prime minister said Pakistan was proud of its historic, deep-rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries had always stood together through thick and thin. He lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan. PM Sharif invited the crown prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience and said that the people of Pakistan were waiting to accord him a very warm welcome.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday.

They congratulated each other on assuming their respective offices and expressed best wishes for each other. Overall political situation of the country and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.