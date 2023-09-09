Ashrafi seeks world role for resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Interfaith Harmony Council President and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday appealed to leaders of G20 nations to play their role to settle down the Kashmir and Palestine issues to maintain the world peace.

Addressing a press conference along with religious scholars here, he reminded that the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State Summit was being held in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

He said that the G20 summit was a forum of the world leaders to discuss and find practical solution of these long-standing global issues, adding that these issues were connected with world peace directly. So peaceful solution to these issues was necessary to restore peace.

He appealed to the leaders of G20 nations to raise their voices against the Indian atrocities being committed against minority communities and urge India to end the cycle of injustices against the people residing in the occupied Kashmir valley, which was currently the world’s largest prison.

The entire Muslim Ummah was closely watching the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, currently led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with hopes that it would continue to play a leading role in advocating for the rights of oppressed Muslims in India and the occupied Kashmir, he mentioned.

He outlined that Pakistan had consistently supported dialogue with India to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with United Nations resolutions. He made it clear that India should resolve the occupied Kashmir issue according to the United Nations resolutions for peace in the region.

Ashrafi said the Muslim world expects Saudi Arabia to play a decisive role in advocating for the rights of oppressed Muslims in India and the occupied Kashmir, urging it to continue to champion the just cause of the oppressed Muslims and fulfill its leadership role.

He demanded strict legal action against hoarders and profiteers as these black sheep should be punished for their deeds, adding these were the actual responsible for price hike in the country. He said that all political powers of the country should sit together and reach consensus for the sake of country’s development.

Ashrafi extended his heartfelt condolences over devastating earthquake that struck Morocco, claiming the lives of more than six hundred individuals. He expressed his deep sorrow and solidarity with the families affected by the earthquake. He conveyed his sympathies and support to the people and government of Morocco, also offering prayers for the swift recovery of the injured victims. (APP)