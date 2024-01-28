Ashrafi urges global condemnation of Israeli atrocities

LAHORE (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Affairs and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Sunday emphasized that Israeli atrocities condemnation was a fundamental duty for every individual.

Addressing both national and international media, he lamented the global failure to halt the Israeli aggression against the oppressed Palestinians.

As the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Ashrafi underscored Pakistan’s commitment to fostering strong relations with all Islamic nations, including Iran. He highlighted Pakistan’s avoidance of escalating tensions in the region, attributing it to the patience and diplomacy of Pakistan’s political and military leadership.

He emphasized that terrorists posed a common threat to both Pakistan and Iran. With the recent resumption of diplomatic relations between the two nations, the tragic killing of Pakistani workers served as a call for unity in combating terrorism, he added.

Regarding the upcoming elections, Ashrafi clarified that there were no restrictions on women voting. Additionally, he announced that the Pakistan Ulema Council would host a significant press conference concerning the elections in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Highlighting the close ties between Iran and Pakistan as neighboring and fraternal Islamic nations, he expressed optimism for further enhancement in the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran. Responding to a query, Ashrafi highlighted that the people of Pakistan, predominantly Muslims, held their national identity with pride, anchored in their diverse religious schools of thought.

He further emphasized that the prevailing issues in Pakistan necessitated solidarity across all segments of society. With unity and tolerance, Pakistan had the capacity to surmount all challenges and adversities.

Addressing another question, Ashrafi credited Pakistan’s military, political leadership, and security institutions for steering the region away from dire situations and crises.

He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to avoiding any confrontation with Iran and expressed the country’s earnest desire to address all misunderstandings through mutual cooperation.

Ashrafi assured that the upcoming elections in Pakistan would be conducted peacefully, reaffirming that the Islamic Shariah’s directives regarding women’s participation in the electoral process were unequivocal.

He announced that on Tuesday, the religious scholars from all schools of thought in Pakistan would issue a joint Fatwa and code of conduct for the public under the auspices of the Pakistan Ulema Council.

Ashrafi highlighted the consistent alignment between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the Palestine issue, stressing that Pakistan’s stance remained steadfast against any normalization of relations with Israel until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

He also underscored Pakistan’s significant role within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to preserving stability within the organization.