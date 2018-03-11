Asma Rani murder case: Prime suspect Mujahidullah Afridi shifted to Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The prime accused in Asma Rani murder case, Mujahidullah Afridi was shifted to Pakistan on Saturday after he was arrested in Dubai with the help of Interpol.

According to reports, Federal Investigation Agency has shifted Mujahid Afridi to Pakistan from Dubai.

Mujahidullah Afridi the main suspect in Asma Rani murder case was arrested on Thursday in Dubai with help of Interpol after two months when he murdered the medical student Asma Rani in Kohat and then fled the country.

Federal government had written to Interpol to help nab the suspect.

A statement of the slain Asma Rani was recorded by police in hospital before she succumbed to the stab wounds. The victim had asserted that her killer was nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Kohat president named Aftab Alam.

