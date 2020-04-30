At least 21,000 Pakistanis lost jobs in Arab countries, says Zulfi Bukhari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister’s aide on overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, popularly known as Zulfi Bukhari, said 21,000 Pakistanis have lost their jobs in Arab countries due to COVID-19.

Zulfi Bukhari, while giving an interview to a British broadcaster, said tension and anger will reduce only after 7,000 Pakistanis will return every week.

The PM’s aide stressed that efforts have been sped up to bring back our stranded citizens after suspension of flight operation due to coronavirus.

He told that the federal government is also trying to ensure the jobs of all those Pakistanis who have been sent back due to the coronavirus outbreak once situation gets better.

Zulfi Bukhari further added that there is no pressure on Pakistan by the Gulf countries to recall its citizens.