At least 50 hospitalized after eating unhygienic meat

F.P. Report

DIPALPUR: At least 50 people were hospitalized in Dipalpur after consuming unhygienic meat in Dipalpur.

According to details, condition over 50 people including women and children deteriorated after eating unhygienic meat in village Qila Tara Singh near Dipalpur, a tehsil of Okara district in Punjab province.

Rescue teams and residents of the area shifted the affected persons to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Dipalpur. Rescue sources said that 15 of the affected persons are in critical condition.