PPP summons central executive committee meeting on Monday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has summoned an unusual meeting of Central Executive Committee of in Islamabad on June 10.

According to details, the meeting will be chaired by the joint chair of PPP president Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari at seven in the evening. Political situation of the country will be discussed in the meeting.

The announcement said that the meeting will also consult on the All Parties Conference (APC) for anti-government movement while the matter of the former president Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest warrant will also be a part of the meeting’s agenda.

According to sources, PPP will also discuss the federal government’s new fiscal year budget. The PPP leadership will take action against the budget in the meeting.