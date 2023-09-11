ATC adjourns hearing of Pervaiz Elahi’s bail plea until Sept 15

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of bail application of former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the judicial complex attack case until September 15.

ATC judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail petition.

However, police failed to present the case’s record even today.

The court directed the police to submit the record on the next hearing.

Four days ago, on September 8, 2023 (Friday), an ATC in Islamabad had sent former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the PTI president was produced before ATC judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain after completion of his two-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the police sought another 10-day physical remand of Elahi, which was turned down by the judge.

The PTI leader had been arrested hours after his release from the NAB custody on September 1 on the Lahore High Court (LHC) order. The high court had restricted the authorities from arresting him.

As per the FIR registered against Elahi at CTD police station on September 3, the former CM had sent rioters to Islamabad to vandalise the Judicial Complex besides providing vehicles and batons for the same.

Also on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of Elahi’s petition against the issuance of maintenance of public order (MPO) when Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon told Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri that the order had been withdrawn.

The high court had summoned the DC in person.

Elahi, however, could not appear in the court since he was in jail.