Civil judge’s wife arrested in Rizwana torture case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The civil judge’s wife was taken into custody soon after the court rejected the bail of accused in Rizwana torture case, on Monday.

The court proceedings took place where suspect Somia Asim, accompanied by her lawyers, appeared in front of Additional Sessions Judge Farukh Farid. During the hearing, Judge Farukh Farid inquired about the record of the case against the accused.

The suspect’s lawyer informed the court that Somia Asim had appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and proclaimed her innocence. The police record states that Somia Asim did not commit any act of violence.

According to the accused’s lawyer, Somia Asim repeatedly asked to send the maid back. She explained that the young girl who is unable to get up at this time, was sitting at the bus stop for more than two hours.

The lawyer of the accused said that Somia Asim returned the young girl to her mother in good health. He suggested to wait until evening, as the FIA’s investigation would be complete by then.

“We demand that the video be obtained in the court,” the lawyer added.

The lawyer urged that the three-hour video of the minor girl sitting at the bus stop is available, and the data of the video will expire tomorrow.

After hearing the suspect’s lawyer’s stance, the court directed the investigating officer to collect the video as an evidence.