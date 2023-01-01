ATC sent Kamran Bangash to jail on 14 days judicial remand

Hamayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar Judge Muhammad Adil Khan sent former provincial minister Kamran Bangash to jail on 14-days judicial remand for firing on police personnel, proclaimed offender of Islamabad police and providing safe heaven to former federal minister Murad Saeed, on Saturday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers including Ali Zaman, Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah and Muhammad Inam Khan Yousafzai advocates appeared before ATC while arguing that police had raided Kamran Bangash residence without warrant and took into the custody.

The allegations in First Information Report (FIR) are baseless and the country is working under constitution and no one is above the law, the counsel argued. The counsel Ali Zaman Advocate that petitioner is arrested for didn’t participating in Pervaiz Khattak gathering because he is loyal to PTI and added that CCTV footage is available which will verify that Kamran Bangash had surrendered before police willingly.

However, Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah argued that police are using Murad Saeed is a tool for arrest of PTI’s leaders and added that a likely raid was made on a house at Nasir Bagh Road. He requested that for discharging Kamran Bangash from FIR because it is baseless.

Moreover, Muhammad Inam Yousafzai advocate also requested for discharging and added that CCTV footage had been produced before court while arguing that the petitioner will approach High Court to quash the FIR. Meanwhile, Public Prosecutor argued for provision of physical remand as the petitioner had provided shelter to absconder for investigation.

ATC Peshawar Judge Muhammad Adil Khan sent PTI’s leader Kamran Bangash to jail on 14-days judicial after conclusion of arguments. Although, as many as 134 PTI’s workers are appeared before ATC while non-bailable arrest warrant of 27 activists were issued due to absentia in three cases regarding 9th& 10th May vandalism.

ATC Peshawar Judge Jahan Zeb Shinwari also ordered the submission of supplementary challan against culprits arrested later allegedly involved in vandalism after arrest of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan on 9th May National Accountability Bureau.

As many as 134 PTI’s workers including former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Arbab Jahan Dad and Arbab Wasim were appeared before court in two separate cases registered police stations East Cant and Hayatabad. Former MPAs Fida and Fazal Elahi along with 25 others non-bailable arrest warrant were issued due to their absentia from ATC Peshawar in 9th& 10th May vandalism.

ATC Peshawar Judge Jahan Zeb Shinwari issued notices to personal sureties of PTI’s workers to ensure their appearance otherwise their bonds would be confiscated in favor of state treasury. ATC further observed that DFC (police personnel) would appear personally before court in case absentia of accused and ordered submission of supplementary challan against Asif, Abdul Wajid, Akhtar Gul and Farid Gul along with other while adjourned further hear till 4th, 6th and 7th November respectively.