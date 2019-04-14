Baisakhi festival concludes at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Three-day festivities of Baisakhi festival concluded at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal on Sunday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony titled “Bhog Akhand Paath Sahib” at the Gurdwara Prime Minister’s Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that the PTI government is committed to provide equal rights to minorities of the country, considering them as equal citizens.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan sent across the message of love for Sikh community by announcing opening of Kartarpur corridor.

The Adviser said that a jungle in the name of “Baba Nanak Nature Reserve” is being established at Nankana Sahib over 2500 acres of land retrieved from illegal occupants.

Similarly, Baba Guru Nanak Dev University has been announced by the PM, he said.

Malik Amin Aslam said that all these steps suggest that the government is serious to provide maximum facilities to minorities in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aftab Jahangir said we want to give a message that every citizen in Pakistan equal rights.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to do politics of love and harmony and his initiative of opening of Kartarpur corridor reflects the same.

He invited Sikh community belonging to all parts of the world to invest in Pakistan and explore beautiful tourist attractions in the country.