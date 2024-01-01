Bajaur By-election 2024 an overview of NA -8

Habib ul Hassan Yad

In District Bajaur, Bye- elections for the National Assembly seat NA-8 and the provincial assembly seat PK-22 are currently seeing vigorous campaigns from several candidates, many of whom have previously held legislative positions. The dynamics in Bajaur are complex due to its history, demographics, and political evolution, especially transitioning from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) regime with its distinct administrative and judicial frameworks. Let’s delve into the profiles of the candidates.

Shahbuddin Khan – A veteran politician and former MNA, has been a prominent figure in the politics of Bajaur. His political journey gained significant attention in 1996 when he challenged the tribal systems under the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) in an interview with “Sabawoon” ????? magazine. His commitment to reforming these age-old systems and opposing extremism has been consistent. Initially associated with the Awami National Party (ANP), he later joined Muslim League-Q and is currently contesting under the banner of Muslim League-N.

His history suggests a focus on changing traditional tribal justice systems and advocating for democratic governance.Maulana Khan Zaib – A new yet significant presence, Maulana Khan Zaib is an emerging voice in local politics. With a background in education and a good grasp of both local and national political dynamics, he enters the political arena following in the footsteps of his brother, who has previously contested elections in Bajaur. His platform likely focuses on addressing local issues and leveraging his understanding of the district’s political landscape.

Shaukat Ullah Khan – is an experienced politician who has held significant positions, including Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Minister. He is the son of Haji Bismillah Khan former MNA and a respectable tribal chief. Election campaign of Shaukat Ullah Khan strategies involve engaging with youth, tribal chiefs, and religious leaders, demonstrating his understanding of local power structures. He has secured the support of tribal chief Malik Sultan Zeb of Larkhlozai, which could enhance his influence and voter appeal in the region.

Gul Zafar Khan – Representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Gul Zafar is a former member of the national assembly. Despite PTI’s popularity in Bajaur, Gul Zafar’s campaign faces internal challenges from Mubarak Zeb, brother of a slain PTI leader, which might split the party’s vote bank. His aggressive and sometimes abusive language has also been a point of contention, potentially alienating large numbers of voters.

Akhun Zada Chattan is an ex-MNA and a member of the PPP’s central executive committee. He is a staunch admirer of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and has been involved in politics since his student days. Chattan rose through the ranks, becoming the district president of the party’s student wing, the People’s Student Federation. He won a National Assembly seat in the 2008 elections and has been actively addressing social and political issues in Bajaur.

During his recent election campaign on April 17, Chattan’s vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled bomb, but he narrowly escaped. This incident garnered increased sympathy from voters, highlighting his dedication to addressing local concerns despite facing risks. Mubarak Zeb Khan emerged on the political scene of Bajaur following the tragic assassination of his elder brother, Rehan Zeb Khan, during his election campaign.

Rehan Khan was an activist of the PTI and had close ties with PTI chairman Imran Khan and former Federal Minister Zartaj Gul. However, due to financial constraints, he couldn’t afford the party ticket fee. After his brother’s death, Mubarak Zeb announced his candidacy for both national and provincial assembly seats.

Despite requests from PTI’s current leadership to withdraw, Mubarak chose to run as an independent candidate.Sher Afzal Marwat, a central leader of PTI, clarified that Mubarak Zeb had no affiliation with the party and urged party workers to support Gul Zafer Khan instead of the independent candidate. Comparing the two candidates, it’s argued that Mubarak Zeb’s candidacy is significantly better than Gul Zafar Khan. Haroon Ur Rasheed – Contesting on the ticket of Jamaat-e-Islami, Haroon Ur Rasheed brings another dimension to the election landscape. His campaign is likely underscored by a focus on Islamic values and governance, appealing to the religious segments within the electorate.

These candidates represent a blend of experienced political leaders and new voices, each bringing their unique perspectives and strategies to the forefront of their campaigns. The electorate of Bajaur, influenced by tribal, religious, and modern political factors, faces a significant decision in shaping the future of their representation in both the National and Provincial Assemblies.

The outcome will depend on various factors, including the candidates’ ability to communicate their vision, their previous political records, alliances, and the capacity to address local issues that resonate with the voters in Bajaur district.