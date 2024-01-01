PM to visit China onMay 14: Mashood

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Program, former provincial minister of Punjab and prominent politician Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is beyond any doubt, but during the regime of Imran Khan, not only the CPEC project was destroyed, but also an attempt was made to spoil the relations between the two brotherly countries.

He expressed these views while talking to the media and In an address to students of the National Commission for Technical and Vocational Training during his visit to the China Window a Chinese cultural center established in Peshawar.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan visited different galleries of China Window, signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the visitor’s book.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif wants to make Pakistan a partner in economic development and that is the reason why he is bringing investment from Pakistan’s friendly countries to Pakistan so that the country can stand on its own feet.

I cannot ignore the importance of CPEC under this project so far China has invested 26 billion dollars in Pakistan while the total investment target is 65 billion dollars, he added.

Rana Mashood said that from May 14, the Prime Minister will make an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, which will restore the confidence of the brotherly neighboring country and the CPEC project will move towards success quickly.

In response to a question, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said that the current federal government’s focus is on youth.

Along with higher education, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to increase the technical training of the youth so that the talented youth are not only sent abroad but their skills can also be fully utilized in Pakistan.

Recognizing the importance of languages, including Chinese, Rana Mashhood disclosed that he had instructed relevant institutions to initiate language programs tailored to meet the diverse needs of different countries.

He specifically mentioned plans to include the Chinese language in the programs offered by the National Commission for Technical and Vocational Training.

Rana Mashhood expressed appreciation for the establishment of the Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar, foreseeing it as a pivotal hub for further enhancing the bonds between Pakistan and China.

He reiterated his commitment to providing all possible cooperation in strengthening this friendship.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan further said that many countries including China and Saudi Arabia are planning to invest in Pakistan while in various fields.

Thousands of talented people will also get an opportunity to perform services in the country and abroad.

He appreciated the establishment of the Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar and said that it is commendable that the China Window will prove to be a center for further strengthening the friendship between Pakistan and China. He also assured of all possible cooperation.