Bala Murghab ‘cleared of taliban’ after 10 days of clashes

BADGHIS (TOLO News): Afghan forces have retaken main parts of Bala Murghab district in Badghis province, in the northwest of Afghanistan, almost after 10 days of heavy clashes against the Taliban, which displaced thousands of families and left dozens of soldiers dead and wounded.

“Bala Murghab is cleared of Taliban ‘terrorists’,” the Ministry of Defense said in a tweet on Thursday evening. “Afghan National Defense and Security Forces broke the Taliban’s final resistance and are in full control in Bala Murghab.”

Badghis Governor Abdul Ghafoor Malikzai confirmed that the special units of the Afghan Army and Police have entered Bala Murghab and that militants have been pushed back.

He said that the Taliban could not resist against Afghan security forces and that they “were forced to evacuate the district”.

The Taliban entered key parts of the district a week ago, including the police headquarters, which is close to the Army camp, where hundreds of forces are stationed. But they were pushed back after airstrikes conducted by Afghan forces in support of coalition troops.

Bala Murghab is surrounded by some other volatile districts such as Ab Kamari, Muqur, Jawand and Qadis.

Last time, Bala Murghab came under Taliban attack early in March and was under siege for more than two weeks, leaving more than two dozens of security forces dead and almost 28 of them gone missing.

This comes as the conflicts have intensified in different parts of the country with the arrival of the spring season – which is deemed as a usual fighting season for insurgents fighting the Afghan government forces.

According to the Ministry of Defense, at least 100 Taliban militants have been killed in the clashes.