Balchistan budget will be ideal: Senator Samina

F.P. Report

Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that the Balochistan government has taken the province out of difficult situations and put it on the path of development. Despite all the difficulties, the Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo government has allocated a budget for each region on the basis of equality in the preparation of the provincial budget for the financial year 2023-24, which will lead to significant progress in the development works and availability of resources across Balochistan. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri further said that the proposed budget will be people- friendly and this budget will truly reflect the aspirations of the people of Balochistan.

She said that the Balochistan government will complete its constitutional term. The Balochistan government has taken the province out of crisis and set it on the path of development and prosperity. She said that the Balochistan budget will be very balanced and people-friendly, which is good for Balochistan. It will open new avenues of development for the people and employment opportunities will be created. She said that in the budget, development projects worth billions of rupees have been laid in every district of Balochistan, which will bring Balochistan on par with other provinces in the journey of development. A new era of social development will begin in the province, the credit of which goes to the government of Qudoos Bizenjo.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that in these circumstances, a better budget cannot be presented for Balochistan. She expressed hope from the provincial government that while making the budget for the next financial year 2023-24, the difficulties of every class will be taken into consideration. It is necessary to announce special packages for the lower class and create employment opportunities for the unemployed youth.

She also said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan Qudoos Bizenjo is working day and night for the development of Balochistan and Balochistan is on the path of development. In the next budget, InshaALLAH, many projects will be allocated for the people of Balochistan, which will help in the development of Balochistan.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri further said that the government of Balochistan Awami Party and allies under the leadership of Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has played an important role in the development of Balochistan and has played an important role in bringing the province out of economic and financial crises as soon as it took over the government. With better economic policies, international investment companies have opened new chapters for investment in Balochistan and brought the province out of the economic crisis into a new era of development. She hoped that, Insha Allah, the Balochistan government Similarly, it will strive day and night for the service and development of Balochistan and its people and will soon make Balochistan equal to other provinces in every field.