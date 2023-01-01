Establishment of illegal car parking: PHC orders authorities to submit reply till July 11

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered Deputy Commissioner, Cantonment Executive Officer, Station Commander Peshawar, Secretary Defense, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Agriculture’s department to submit comments regarding establishment illegal carparkings and encroachment on Sadr, Fakhar Alam roads and Kala Barhi while adjourned further 11th July, on Friday.

The counsel Bashir Wazir Advocate informed that in Cantonment Board several illegal car parking and encroachment had established in Sadr, Fakhar Alam along with other roads and Kala Barhi areas which has created hurdles in communications of public in the premises.

The counsel argued that the petitioner requested the shopkeepers to remove encroachment, however, traders threatened him despite cooperating in the matter. He argued that petitioner is law abiding citizen while Shaukat Ullah the applicant has office in the premises and facing road blockade on routine due to establishment of illegal car parking and encroachments.

The counsel informed that roads are blocked regularly due to establishment of illegal car parking and encroachment in the premises of Cantonment Board Peshawar. He added that competent authorities had turned blind toward the issue the VVIP movement in the area due to its importance and location.

The counsel Bashir Wazir Advocate argued Bus Rapid Transit had already shortened the width of road in the premises while on the other hand establishment of illegal car parking has made the situation worsened.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered respondents to submit comments in this regard and adjourned further hearings till 11th July.