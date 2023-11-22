Baloch demonstrators have ‘right’ to protest: IHC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq Thursday warned the capital city’s top cop against any hindrance in the protest staged by the Baloch marchers, saying that they have the constitutional right of demonstration.

The remark came during the hearing of a case pertaining to the “illegal” arrests of Baloch long march participants in Islamabad. Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan appeared before the IHC bench upon being summoned by the CJ after the court took up a plea against the arrest of Baloch protesters — earlier in the day. Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari represented the protesters in the plea filed by long march organisers Sami Baloch and Abdul Salam.

During the hearing, IG Khan informed the court that the protestors had clubs and also pelted stones which resulted in injuries to some people. He also apprised the CJ that the government has also formed a committee to address the grievances of the protesters. At this, CJ Farooq said that the court doesn’t have the matter of the committee in front of it. Instead, he asked about the status of 86 marchers, named in the petition, who were arrested during the protest.

Responding to the question, the cop informed the court that there was no detail available of the listed individuals. “Let them protest who have come to protest, its their constitutional right,” CJ Farooq remarked. The IG further stated that all the people nominated in the FIR registered at the Tarnol Police Station have been released, while those arrested in the FIR registered at Kohsar Police Station have been presented before the magistrate. “Some have been discharged, some have been [remanded] into judicial [custody], and some have been kept for identity parade,” he added.

The IHC CJ then warned the IG against any one of his officers impeding the protests. After that, the court adjourned the hearing while seeking a report regarding the number of people detained, remanded in judicial custody, and released, by tomorrow (December 22). Earlier during the hearing, petitioners’ counsel Mazari told the court that force was used against the protesters, who were also baton-charged.

“Peaceful protesters were also detained, which is illegal,” Mazari said, adding that the protesters included women and children. Meanwhile, a district and sessions court in Islamabad ordered the release of 33 Baloch marchers on bail. Police presented the Baloch protesters before the court of Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti, seeking permission for the identity parade of 25 marchers and physical remand for eight of them.

However, the court turned down police’s request and ordered the protesters’ release against surety bonds of Rs5,000. It said that the arrested protesters should be kept in judicial custody in Adiala jail till the submission of bonds. To address the grievances of the protesters who arrived in the capital city, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has also formed a five-member committee headed by Fawad Hasan Fawad, caretaker federal minister for privatisation, sources told media. The committee also comprises federal ministers Jamal Shah, Murtaza Solangi, Khalil George, and Aneeq Ahmed, the sources added.

PM Kakar has instructed the committee members to meet the protesters and find out their issues. He has also said that those who do not seriously violate the law will also be released.

Meanwhile, reacting to the use of force against the protesters, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan earlier in the day strongly condemned the violent police crackdown on Baloch protesters in Islamabad, with women, children, and the elderly subjected to unwarranted force in the form of water cannons and use of batons.