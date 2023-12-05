Govt committed to ensure peace, equal rights to all citizens: President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government was fully committed to ensure peace, tranquility and equal rights to all citizens of the country irrespective of caste, creed and religion as enunciated in the Islamic teaching, pronounced by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and laid down by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Being an Islamic welfare state, it was their duty to safeguard the basic rights of all religious minorities, he said and reassured that their all rights would be completely protected at all costs as the successive governments had been making strenuous efforts in this regard. While addressing a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday in connection with the celebrations of Christmas, the president said Prophet Isa (AS) was an embodiment of peace and affection and these values were much needed in today’s world shaken by strife, conflicts and wars.

He said that teachings of Islam as well as by almost all religions laid emphasis upon the value of human life and when its value was reduced, it gave rise to conflicts. “Wars and carnage are no solutions. My message to the world is; wars must end,” he stressed. The ceremony was arranged by the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony was attended by parliamentarians, religious leaders and members from different faiths, members of diplomatic corps and a large number of Christian families.

Dr. Arif Alvi referring to atrocities in Gaza, said contrary to the religious teaching of peace and tolerance, the scenes in the world were topsy-turvy. About 19,000 precious human lives in Gaza had been lost but the human hearts had not melted, he added. He opined that despite the United Nations’ calling for immediate ceasefire and a denunciation by the Pope himself, the carnage of Palestinians including Christians continued where churches besides, mosques were razed to the ground.

The enlightened world advocating the tenets of democratic values was so oblivious to the humanitarian woes in the conflict, he added. He said when Pakistan Resolution was passed during 1940, a simultaneous resolution over Palestine was also adopted and reaffirmed that the two-state was the only solution to the issue.

President Alvi said in Pakistan, all communities were enjoying equal rights and living with peace which was ‘a beautiful banquet’ of interfaith harmony and unity. Recollecting the tragic Jaranwala incident, he said whenever an incident involving religious minorities surfaced, the governments had immediately responded and also commended the judiciary for playing a significant role in ensuring their rights. He said Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the Caliphs also repeatedly advised and acted for the protection of rights, places of worship and lives of the followers of other faiths.

Moreover, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of nation, in his historic and memorable speech of August 11, 1947 had stressed that everyone irrespective of colour, creed and religion would have the equal rights, privileges, and obligations, besides complete religious freedom in the new State of Pakistan, he added.