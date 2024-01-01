Bat out, upcoming battle between arrow, lion imminent: Bilawal

DERA MURAD JAMALI (APP): Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stated on Sunday that the electoral symbol of the bat is no longer relevant, and a forthcoming contest will be between the arrow and the lion.

Speaking at a public gathering in Dera Murad Jamali, District Balochistan, the PPP Chairman promised that if the PPP comes into power, it will bring relief to the people. “I pledge to complete the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project and address the Kashmir issue if the government formed under my leadership after the election,” he assured.

He assured that the PPP will diligently fulfil the 10-point election manifesto, emphasizing that doubling salaries would be his primary focus once in government.

The PPP Chairman stated that the party would offer 300 units of free electricity per month to impoverished families. He mentioned that should the people choose a PPP chief minister in Balochistan, he would provide free educational and healthcare facilities in each district.

He announced to establishment of a university in Naseerabad and build a hospital like NICVD in the area.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his commitment to contesting elections to change the fate of the people and serve them. He emphasized his intent to stand alongside the people. The PPP Chairman appealed to the residents of Balochistan, urging them to support the party of Martyrs and provide him with an opportunity to reform the healthcare system in Balochistan.

He mentioned that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto initiated a 5-marla land scheme for families without homes, while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto introduced a 7-marla scheme.

Bilawal said that the PPP after winning the election, will construct around 2 million houses within a year and will also given the ownership rights of these houses.

He remarked that the flood victims of Nasirabad did not receive such initiatives. He pledged that with the people’s mandate, the upcoming PPP government will construct houses for the flood victims and grant them ownership rights.

He stated that the forthcoming PPP government will launch the Kissan Card, Mazdoor Card, and Youth Card, providing financial support to these segments. Additionally, the incoming PPP government will initiate a program to combat hunger.