BB’s struggle for democracy to be remembered always: Marriyum

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s struggle for the Constitution, the Parliament, democracy, people’s rights and social improvement will always be remembered.

Paying homage to former Prime Minister and Chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party Benazir Bhutto on her martyrdom day, Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that Benazir Bhutto had a unique personality.

Marriyum said that Benazir handled the relationships of a brave daughter, mother, wife and sister with great virtue and courage even in very difficult circumstances.

Terming the slain PPP chairperson as an example of sagacity,bravery and struggle in politics she said until her last breath, Benazir Bhutto continued to fight for the unity, development and prosperity of Pakistan as a chain of the federation. She was an inspiration for women political activists who always challenged the dictatorship, she maintained.

Marriyum said that Benazir Bhutto also suffered a lot in her personal life but those difficulties made her political and democratic struggle more powerful and energetic.

Her martyrdom was a great loss to Pakistan which the nation will never forget, Marriyam said. “Today we also pay tribute to former President Zardari who strengthened the unity of Pakistan by chanting ‘Pakistan Khappay” slogan, she said. Marriyum extended condolences to all the family members including former President Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar and Asifa Bhutto Zardari.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude. (APP)