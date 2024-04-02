Belarus’ Lukashenko says conditions are ripe to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) : Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that there was a stalemate on the Ukrainian frontline and conditions were ripe to start peace talks, Russian state-run TASS news agency said.

Lukashenko said preliminary texts discussed between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey in the early weeks of the war could serve as a starting point for negotiations.

TASS also quoted Lukashenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, as saying that there could be an “apocalypse” if Russia used nuclear weapons in retaliation for Western actions.

Russia itself has repeatedly warned that the West’s support for Ukraine is putting it in direct confrontation with Russia and could lead to nuclear conflict.