Bilawal castigates Imran for damaging economy

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has lambasted former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for ‘damaging’ the country’s economy and democracy.

Addressing the party’s candidate for local government (LG) elections, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman said that sending the ‘selected’ packing was a victory for the ‘die-hard’ party workers.

“We took to streets against the ‘selected’ and his politics of hatred,” Bilawal Bhutto said, adding that they traveled from Karachi to Islamabad and returned triumphantly after ousting Imran democratically.

He regretted that Imran Khan’s politics of hatred has damaged the society, adding that the former premier destroyed the economy and brought the country close to default. He alleged that Imran Khan had released terrorists from jails.

“The accused responsible for the APS attack is now free and roaming abroad,” he claimed, alleging that Imran Khan released terrorists and brought them to tribal areas. “Imran calls us imported but he himself imported the terrorists”, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that terrorism was Imran Khan’s biggest sin and he should be held accountable for it. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief should be asked why terrorism returned to the country,” the foreign minister added.

The foreign minister noted that whenever a free, fair and transparent elections would be held, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will be victorious.

He said the country was passing through a difficult period but the PPP would steer the country out of this phase. “We had saved Pakistan from economic and security disaster in the past, and we will again do it,” he vowed.

Bilawal said that in his view, the strength of his party was politics of unity where people of various backgrounds and ethnicity were welcomed and treated with equality.

Speaking of the local government (LG) elections in Karachi, the PPP Chairman said LG polls would be held in Karachi on January 15, vowing that the next mayor of the metropolis would be form People’s Party (PPP). (INP)