JUI’s APC to be held on Sunday

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: All parties’ conference called by Jamiat Ulelma-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) will be held on Sunday at Mufti Mehmood Center Peshawar at 11 am.

The provincial spokesman of JUIF Jalil Jan on Saturday said that the conference besides other would likely to be attended by JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Ahamd Khan Sherpao, Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial President PML-N Engineer Amir Maqam, Central leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Provincial President ANP Aimal Wali Khan, Provincial president PPP Najamuddin Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi and Fayaz Khan of JUP and others.

The issues that would be discussed in the conference include increasing unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, economic conditions of the province, target killing, extortion, bad governance and others. (APP)