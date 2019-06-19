Bilawal demands production orders for lawmakers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded of the Speaker National Assembly to issue production orders for four MNAs including former president Asif Ali Zardari, on Wednesday

Bilawal said this while addressing on the floor of the house during budget session, he said Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP co-chairman, remained President of Pakistan and remained in jail for 11 long years, but no charge against him was proven.

Bilawal urged the NA Speaker to issue production orders for Asif Ali Zardari including four MNAs, said “People of Nawabshah deprived of their right to be represented in budget process”.

Earlier in the day, in his twitter post, the PPP chairman had said, “Despite 1yr of cooperation, no flight risk & no conviction President Zardari has been arrested so govt can rig budget. First time in the history of Pakistan 4 members arrested & not produced for NA”.