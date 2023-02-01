Bilawal flays Israeli attacks on Gaza hospitals

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently denounced the Israeli military’s airstrikes on hospitals in Gaza, terming these as extreme acts of terrorism.

He observed the recent assaults in Gaza have seen multiple hospitals, including Al-Shifa, Al-Awda, Al-Quds, and Indonesian Hospital, being deliberately targeted by Israeli forces, showcasing a grave disregard for humanitarian sanctuaries.

He asserted these strikes have resulted in devastating consequences, with innocent children and the elderly, already under medical care, becoming unintended victims of Israel’s aggression. “This deliberate targeting of civilian healthcare facilities amplifies the urgency for the international community to intervene and work towards a resolution to the escalating crisis,” he remarked.

The former foreign minister continued the actions of the Israeli military, which are causing harm to civilians, particularly children, the elderly, and women, seem aimed at instilling fear and inducing mass evacuations from Gaza.

Bilawal further added tragically, the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with a distressing statistic illustrating the severity of the conflict: every 10 minutes, a child falls victim to Israeli aggression. Additionally, the refusal of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to consider a ceasefire exacerbates the already dire circumstances on the ground, he added.

PPP chairman observed that there remains hope pinned on the outcome of the summit convened in Saudi Arabia, aiming to seek an end to the ongoing war in Gaza. The international community anticipates decisive actions to address the crisis and alleviate the suffering of civilians in the war-torn region, he concluded.