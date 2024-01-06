Bilawal pledges to issue ‘Kisan Card’

F.P. Report

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party’s election manifesto is, in fact, a “People’s Economic Agreement,” representing a 10-point agenda to eradicate inflation, unemployment, and poverty from the country.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman, while addressing a grand Jalsa at Tharu Shah Chowk bypass in Naushero Feroz, as part of his party’s election campaign for the polls to be held on February 8, said that with the people’s support, there would be “people’s governments” in all four provinces, including the Center, after the elections. “I have been nominated by the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), and I am the PPP’s prime ministerial candidate. If you make me the prime minister, I will fight against the inflation, unemployment, and poverty,” he vowed.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned that Naushahro Feroze was one of the districts severely affected by the floods in 2022. He further stated that during his visits to flood-affected areas, the primary demand from affected women was, “Help us build our houses.” “I promised them [flood-affected women] that I would build houses for them. I then toured the entire world, bringing the UN Secretary General to Pakistan. I asked him to witness the severe suffering of my people due to floods. Thanks to their support, we have now initiated the world’s largest house-building project,” he pointed out.

The PPP chairman noted that 50 percent of schools in Sindh were destroyed due to the floods, adding, “After my persistent efforts, the Center had agreed to fund the reconstruction of those schools. However, progress is slow due to the caretaker governments. If you (the people) support PPP on February 8, we will rebuild our schools. I have learned that there is no university in Naushahro Feroze; we will establish one.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the current election is contested “between the Arrow and the Lion.” “People should not waste their vote; they should give their vote to the Arrow to ensure PPP’s victory with a landslide majority. I want PPP representatives in every part of the country. You have to secure 100 percent of the seats for PPP. We need to win the few seats that were left in the last election,” he said.

Addressing the Jiyalas, he urged them to make people aware of the People’s Economic Agreement, saying, “Go door-to-door with my manifesto in your hands.”

The PPP chairman stated that if his party forms the government after winning the elections, they would provide 300 units of solar power free of cost to poor families. Additionally, Benazir Kisan Card for farmers, Benazir Mazdoor Card for laborers, and Benazir Youth Cards for youth will be issued to provide financial support. “People’s Youth Organization (PYO) and PSF should inform the youth of the country that PPP will issue youth cards when its government comes into power. We will provide financial assistance to the youth and take responsibility for their employment,” he said.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took oath from PPP candidates nominated for national assembly and Sindh assembly seats in Naushahro Feroze district—Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Syed Abrar Shah, Sarfraz Hussain Shah, Hassan Ali Shah, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, and Mumtaz Chandio to serve the people after getting elected.

He called on the people of Nowshera Feroze, saying, “Before seeking your votes for my candidates, I am taking oath that they should raise their hands in front of you and the whole country, promising to serve you after winning the election, fulfill your needs, and provide jobs not only to their families but to the people of Nowshera Feroze.”

The PPP chairman appealed to the people to vote for Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, and Dr. Bahadur Daheri in the Benazirabad district, who were present on the stage.