Bilawal to snatch subsidies from rich, return it to poor: Hina

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader, Hina Rabbani Khar has said that her party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would snatch the subsidies from affluent people and will return it to poor segments of the society.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said that PPP was the only political party which stands with masses and enjoy their complete support.

Hina Rabbani Khar said that Bilawal Bhutto as foreign minister recognized Pakistan’s viewpoint at international level.

She further said that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was a vision of PPP leadership.

Hina said that the pattern of BISP to support the marginalized segments was being followed at global level. (INP)