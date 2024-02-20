Bilawal urges people to bury politics of hatred, division with their votes

HYDERABAD (APP): Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the people to defeat the politics of division and hatred by supporting his party in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a large public meeting in Hussainabad area here on Sunday evening, Bilawal blamed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and other parties for continuing to sow division and hate for political gains.

“If any city has seen the politics of hatred, divide and terror, Hyderabad is one such city whose people have suffered losses and have given sacrifices too,” he observed, referring to the ethnic tensions which prevailed in the city in the 1980s and 1990s.

“But the peaceful people of Hyderabad did not back out or surrender to those tactics for which I want to salute you,” he said.

He alleged that while the PML-N had indulged itself in the politics of hate and divide at the center, MQM-P was doing the same in Hyderabad and Karachi.

The PPP’s chairman added that those parties had turned politics into personal revenge, a deed which had always resulted in losses to the country, democracy, federation and the public.

“But they aren’t worried about it. They just want to become prime minister for the fourth time,” he said, referring to PML-N’s leader and former PM Nawaz Sharif.

He appealed to the people that while making decision about their votes they should consider which political party could serve them without discrimination.

Bilawal said the PPP only wanted to tackle the problems like poverty, inflation and unemployment with the support of the public.

Revisiting the PPP’s 10-point charter of economy, he promised to double the income of Pakistan’s people; to build 3 million homes for poor families with ownership rights for women; and supply up to 300 units free solar electricity.

He assured the women that he wanted to serve them the way a son served his mother.

According to him, the PPP’s government at the center would not only enhance grants under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), it would also provide interest free loans to women to establish small businesses.

The PPP’s leader also pledged that the labour employed not only in the public sector but also those working in the private sector and the ones who were self-employed would also receive Benazir Mazdoor Card.

He reiterated that the part’s government would also launch support programs for peasants, youth and school students. He said they would establish a university and specialized healthcare facilities in each district of Pakistan.

Bilawal repeated that the funds for his 10 pledges would be arranged by finishing 17 federal ministries, which consume Rs 300 billion in annual budget, and by putting an end to Rs1,500 billion subsidies which were given to the country’s elite.

According to him, all those funds would be directly spent on the labours, peasants, youth, women and children. He requested the workers and supporters to convey to other people the fact that the upcoming election was a one on one contest between PPP and PML-N, adding that vote given to other parties would be a waste. “The only way to stop Sharif from becoming prime minister for fourth time is by voting arrow,” he said.

He also urged the people that they should not vote the candidates of Grand Democratic Alliance and MQM-P, blaming the latter for being supported by an enemy country’s espionage agency. He also advised the people against voting in favour of religious parties.

The PPP’s chairman later took oath from the candidates of his party contesting on the 9 constituencies in Hyderabad that they would serve the people after winning the elections. He also sought promise from the people that they would vote for arrow on February 8.

“I want all the seats from Hyderabad. I want to work in every corner of Hyderabad and I will be able to do this if all PPP candidates win from Hyderabad,” he underlined.

The PPP’s local leaders including Jam Khan Shoro, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Mukhtiar Ahmed alias Aajiz Dhamrah and others were present on the occasion.