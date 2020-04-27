Blackout hits Kabul

KABUL (AT News): The electricity power company announced Monday that the capital city of Kabul went once again to dark as one of the pylons transmitting power from northern areas to Kabul, was damaged by a blast.

Afghanistan imports electricity from neighboring countries of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran, expensing millions of dollars annually for this purpose.

The power company (Breshna) said in a statement that the pylon was damaged late Sunday in the Mir Bacha Kot district, some 30 kilometers north of the capital.

It said that a technical team was in the area to reconnect the power.

Unconfirmed reports said that five civilians working for the US-controlled Bagram airbase 60 kilometers north of Kabul were killed last night when a group of gunmen opened fire at them.