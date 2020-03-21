British national found dead in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A British national found dead at the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad on Saturday night.

According to police, the UK citizen, 55, died at the Diplomatic Enclave, adding that the security guards of the British embassy brought his body at the Polyclinic Hospital.

The officials said that the reason for the man’s death would be ascertained after a post-mortem report is issued.

Least year on March 15, police had said that former member of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Brigadier (Retd) Asad Munir had bee found dead at Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad.

Police had hinted the death as suspected suicide as ‘Asad Munir was worried for an ongoing investigation against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).’

The ex-CDA member was facing allegations for restoring of plots in F-11 area of the federal capital. Munir’s dead body had been shifted to PIMS Hospital by the police officials.

The dead body had been handed over to Munir’s son, however, the autopsy had not been carried out after rejection from his family members.