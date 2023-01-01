BRT’s routes: PHC seeks reply

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered Secretary Transport, Mass Transit and Managing Director Urban Mobility along with other respondents to submit reply in petition seeking operationalization of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) from Stadium Chowk to Peshtakhara route, on Friday.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Abdul Shakoor heard writ regarding extension of BRT feeder route to Peshtakhara while Rahat Ali Nahqi Advocate appeared before court on behalf of petitioner. The counsel argued that government has announced feeders of BRT to cover maximum areas of the city but Stadium Chowk to Peshtakhara route didn’t operationalized despite several other routes were started in the different area of the provincial metropolis.

The counsel argued hundreds of thousand people are living on this route including schools, government’s offices and private sectors are facing problems due to non-operationalization of Peshtakhara feeder route. He added that the said route was identified in the master plan of BRT issued in 2018 while on 3rd May 2022 a notification was issued for Saddar to Peshtakhara route.

The counsel argued PHC to order operationalization of Peshtakhara feeder route while divisional bench has issued notices to Secretary Transport, Mass Transport and MD Urban Mobility along with other respondents to submit reply while adjourned further hearing.