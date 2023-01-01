Court sends PTI leader Ali Amin to jail on judicial remand

D I KHAN (INP): A local court on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ali Amin Gandapur to Central Jail on six-day judicial remand, ensuring his presence in separate cases filed by Islamabad and Punjab police.

The former federal minister and PTI central leader was produced before the judicial magistrate after he was arrested in Dera on Thursday. However, accepting his plea, the judicial magistrate Mazhar Ali rejected the two cases registered by Dera police against him.

He also rejected the plea of Islamabad and Punjab police seeking physical custody of the PTI leader in separate cases registered against him. The judicial magistrate directed the representatives of both Islamabad and Punjab police to fulfill and complete the required documentation for further hearing proceedings.

Strict security measures were made at the court premises where Ali Amin’s brother, former provincial minister Faisal Amin, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin and a large number of PTI workers were present. Ali Amin was arrested after hours-long drama outside the Peshawar High Court Dera Bench building where Mr Gandapur remained for several hours along with his supporting lawyers and associates.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has imposed Section 144 Cr. PC in the district with immediate effect to ensure a peaceful environment in the district.

According to a notification issued here by the DC office, a ban has been imposed on unlawful assembly of five or more than five persons in public places, pillion-riding and use of tinted glasses in vehicles for 11 days. The order aimed at ensuring public safety by preventing breach of peace would come into force immediately and remain enforced from April 6 to 16, it added.