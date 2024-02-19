Budget assessment of KP universities: HEC appreciated efforts of Medical University

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The joint committee of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), composed of senior representatives from HEC, the Ministry of Finance Government of Pakistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government HE entities, concluded its meeting sessions on February 17-18, 2024, at the HEC regional center in Peshawar.

The purpose of the meeting was to review and rationalize the budgetary demands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities while assessing their efforts in implementing HEC’s financial reform guidelines.

During the assessment of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar’s budgetary requirements, Ms. Samina Durrani, Director Finance HEC, commended the efforts of the KMU team under the leadership of its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq. She informed the committee members that KMU has exhibited remarkable growth in academic, research, and financial matters, not only within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also nationally and internationally. KMU has distinguished itself by attracting foreign reserves through its successful research projects, positioning itself as a leading medical university both nationally and internationally.

Ms. Durrani extended an invitation to the Vice Chancellor of KMU for an upcoming workshop at HEC Islamabad. The workshop aims to showcase KMU’s successful journey under Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq’s visionary leadership, which has propelled KMU to the top rankings of universities through strategic planning in a remarkably short time.

The successful assessment and recognition of KMU’s achievements underscore its commitment to excellence in academia, research, and financial management.