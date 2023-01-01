Businessmen living abroad show interest in investing in Afghanistan

KABUL (Agencies): Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mawlavi Sadrazam Osmani in an online meeting with Omar Ebrahim Khel, an Afghan investor, and businessman living in Germany, discussed and exchanged views on various issues, especially investment in the agriculture sector.

A statement released by Ministry of Agriculture, stated that Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mawlavi Sadrazam Osmani, emphasized on nationwide security for the safety of the public, saying the current situation is highly suitable for investors and businessmen to invest inside the country.

He said the cultivation of cotton, sugarcane, safflower and saffron are among the best alternative plants for poppy in the country, adding that work should be done for the prosperity and marketing of these plants inside and outside the country.

In the meeting, Omar Ebrahim Khel assured that he is ready to return and take part in the development of his homeland by his investments.

Afghan investors living abroad in the past also expressed their interest in investing in the agriculture sector inside the country.