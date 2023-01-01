Japan’s envoy engages with IEA on women’s rights

KABUL (Agencies): Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan says he has been raising concerns about restrictions on women’s rights during meetings with the Islamic Emirate’s leaders. The Japanese embassy in Afghanistan, partially resumed work in Kabul in September last year after temporarily relocating to Qatar after the collapse of the former government. Ambassador Okada Takashi, who has been talking with the people of Afghanistan as well as meeting with the IEA’s leaders, recently spoke to NHK online. Okada said two years after the Taliban returned to power, cities and towns appear to be regaining a sense of normalcy but that people still struggle just to survive. He said they are facing hardships such as shortages of food because foreign aid has been lagging and the economy is in the doldrums. Okada talked extensively about the rights of women and girls, which have been eroded during the past two years, NHK reported. He said he repeatedly told IEA leaders that women’s support is essential to stabilize the country. He expressed hope that change could occur in the future as there seem to be members of the IEA who support introducing a more relaxed policy on women, NHK reported.