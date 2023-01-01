Chairman Bilawal opens Rs1.3bn completely rehabilitated Kakri Sports Complex

KARACHI (NNI): The people of Karachi witnessed a significant moment as Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the newly rehabilitated Kakri Sports Complex known as Kakri Ground, Lyari.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto congratulated the people of Lyari for the development of such a beautiful sports complex from where their youth would be trained to compete in international sports events. The complex, located in the historic Lyari area, that holds immense cultural and social importance for the local communities. This project is a testament to the commitment of the provincial government to considerably improve the quality of life in the neighborhoods and promote sporting excellence for its citizens, especially the young generation. The Chief Minister briefing the chairman Said that The Kakri Ground and its’ surrounding area have long served as a hub of social and sporting activities, catering to the diverse groups residing in the vicinity. “The area has played a crucial role in supporting the residents’ well-being with numerous amenities, businesses, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities in the vicinity, however, over time, the Kakri Ground facility needed an upgrade to meet the youth’s evolving demands and cater to a wider range of sports,” he said.

Recognizing the significance of the Kakri Sports Complex and the need for neighborhood improvement, the Sindh government on the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto embarked on a rehabilitation project, Murad Shah said and added that the project involved developing a comprehensive land use plan and optimizing the existing facilities to international standards.

Mr. Shah said that in addition, new indoor games and facilities were incorporated to ensure a diverse presence in national and international competitions. The Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP) played a key role in conceptualizing and executing the project, involving extensive consultations with stakeholders.

It may be noted that the project started in January 2022 and was completed in June 2023 at the cost of Rs 1.365 billion. The project scope comprised of the Sports Complex having a multipurpose building on a footprint of 18000 square feet accommodating 45 parking spaces in the basement. The upgraded Kakri Sports Complex boasts several remarkable features that would enhance the sporting experience and overall well-being of the community with the upgradation and addition of additional spaces to achieve diversity.

These features include Upgraded and rehabilitated soccer ground with proper leveling, increased size, and improved drainage, the surface is covered with state-of-the-art Artificial Turf of an international brand. This will provide an opportunity for sports lovers to play round the clock and even use night hours to achieve a higher level of skills.

Retrofitting of existing stadiums by providing architectural surface textured tiles, accompanied by the construction of a new pavilion to accommodate large crowds during national and international football events. All these facilities are equipped with allied facilities like offices, restrooms, changing rooms for the player, etc.

A new multipurpose building, equipped with facilities such as an indoor basketball venue, stadium for 200 people, underground car parking for 45 cars, changing rooms for all genders and specially-abled individuals, spacious lounges, manager offices, large galleries, gymnasiums, cafeteria, entrances, table tennis courts, karate gymnasium, boxing gymnasium, library, machine rooms, and more.

Construction of a new Tartan jogging track encircling the soccer ground and a footpath for efficient circulation of the large crowds.

Complete retrofitting of the Karate gym, including new indoor stadia, offices, vinyl flooring, Complete roof replacement, restrooms, façade improvement, landscaping, and enhanced access.

Comprehensive retrofitting of the Boxing arena, featuring surface improvement, repair

work, seating area renovations, architectural tiles, boxing ring, public address system, bathrooms, LED flood lights for night matches and practice sessions, railings, ventilation system, etc.

Rehabilitation of two parks, Pitcher Park and Allah Rakha Park, with retrofitting, installation of utilities, and provision of restrooms, making these accessible to the public.

Practice football ground with a grass field, and LED flood lights for night play provision, carefully designed to meet the needs of football enthusiasts.

Security fence, boundary wall, and architectural steel gates to ensure the security of the grounds and other premises.

Installation of floodlights and supporting infrastructure, facilitating night matches and practice sessions.

Implementing a complete water supply, stormwater drainage, and sewerage disposal system promotes sustainability for the Sports Complex.

With these facilities opening for the public, the management will be able to manage their optimum use and let the people cash the benefits from the investment done by the Government of Sindh.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasized the public should respect the assets being upgraded and the caretakers to maintain them to their new condition to achieve sustainability so that the Government of Sindh can focus to upgrade other areas with the investment. NNI