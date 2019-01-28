City continue quadruple quest, Millwall stun Everton

LONDON (Agancies): Everton were shocked 3-2 by Championship Millwall in controversial circumstances on Saturday as Manchester City’s quest for four trophies continued with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley to march into the FA Cup fifth round.

League One Shrewsbury also narrowly missed out on a big upset as Wolves scored a 93rd-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw at New Meadow. Everton twice led at The Den, but were left to rue the lack of VAR at the game as Millwall’s second goal, from Jake Cooper, was allowed to stand despite coming off the defender’s arm.

However, Marco Silva’s men also only have themselves to blame after dire defending saw them concede from three set-pieces. Richarlison’s long range effort squirmed through Jordan Archer’s grasp to give the visitors a lead that lasted just four minutes when Lee Gregory’s header levelled in first-half stoppage time.

Substitute Cenk Tosun restored Everton’s advantage before the moment of controversy when the ball ricocheted off Cooper’s arm and into an unguarded net. Everton’s players and manager were furious as replays shown inside the stadium showed the goal should have been ruled out for handball, but with VAR not in use, referee Michael Oliver had to stick by his original decision to give the goal.

The Premier League side failed to recover their composure and paid a heavy price when Murray Wallace turned home another free-kick launched into the Everton box in the 94th minute.

City boss Pep Guardiola labelled talk of a quadruple as “fantasy” earlier in the week, but after cruising into the League Cup final in midweek, the English champions are in contention for a clean sweep of trophies as they challenge Liverpool in the Premier League and face Schalke in the last 16 of the Champions League. “It is very difficult when teams like this play the way they do,” said Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

“Who is going to stop them winning everything if they are in that mood?”