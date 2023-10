F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has proposed name of acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court for elevation to the Supreme Court.

Justice Isa called a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on October 20 to consider the name of SHC acting CJ Justice Irfan Sadaat Khan as an apex court judge.

Meanwhile, Justice Aqeel Abbasi will be the new chief justice of Sindh High Court.

