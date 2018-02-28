CJP takes suo motu notice of provincial governments media campaigns

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of publicity campaigns by the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar observed that provincial governments including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab are doing publicity campaigns on the taxpayers’ expense and termed it pre-poll rigging in the light of upcoming elections.

While hearing a case related to the prices of medicines, CJP directed the provincial chief and information secretaries to submit a report on the campaign in a week and adjourned the hearing until March 12, when he himself will hear the case.

He remarked during the hearing that provincial governments have no funds for providing the medicines to the people in hospital however they are utilizing public money.

