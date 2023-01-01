Climate change negatively impacting Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) is concerned about the negative impacts of climate change in Afghanistan.

The UNAMA Climate Change Officer said Afghanistan is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world and needs to work together in this field. Officials of the Environmental Protection Agency called on the international community to resume suspended projects to mitigate the impacts of climate change in Afghanistan.

The head of UNAMA’s Environmental Protection Division (UNAMA) told TOLOnews on a visit to Kandahar that Afghanistan is now facing a high threat of climate change issues. Charity Watson said that it needs to work collaboratively to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change in the country.

“We are looking very closely at this issue. Climate change resilience in Afghanistan cannot wait and we are exploring what are the possibilities for opening up the suspended climate financing mechanism, we cannot promise anything but we are looking at this issue closely,” said Charity Watson, head of the Department of Environmental Protection of UNAMA.

Together, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials are calling on the international community to restart suspended projects to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change worth more than $800 million in Afghanistan. “The 32 projects being implemented in Afghanistan were worth nearly $826 million and were in the diversity of life, forests and fighting drought,” said Muhibullah Bahar, representative of the National Environmental Protection Agency.

A number of citizens also called on the acting government to do more to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change in the country. “We call on the international community and our friendly and neighboring countries, especially the United Nations, to cooperate in this regard,” said Taqi Sadat, Bamyan resident.

“One of the main reasons for this is the lack of water and seedlings that we face,” said Jawid Ahmad, a Kandahar resident. According to environmental experts, repeated droughts, reduced rains and lower groundwater levels are the negative effects of climate change in the country.