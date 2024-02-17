CM opens dispensary in KP House

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister, Justice Retired Arshad Hussain Shah on Saturday inaugurated dispensary in KP House Islamabad.

ddressing the inauguration ceremony, caretaker CM said that the dispensary is a proof of the provincial government commitment to provide basic facilities of health to people.

He said that health department is also endeavoring to improve healthcare delivery for betterment of people adding that improvement of health system was among priorities of the government.