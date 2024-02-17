Former PM to retain Mianwali seat

F.P. Report

MIANWALI: Former prime minister Imran Khan would retain the Mianwali seat, party leader Ali Muhammad Khan said on Friday. In a post on X, he wrote that Ali informed about his decision while meeting him in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. He was accompanied by party leader Latif Khosa.

“Khosa told Khan that he owed his Lahore seat to him. On this, Khan said no and added that he would come [be part of assembly] on Mianwali seat,” he wrote. The former prime minister won elections from Lahore and Mianwali. Khan is imprisoned in Adiala Jail in the cypher case, but he has been calling the shots.

Ali wrote that Khan wanted to have the model of “Fatah Makkah” after coming to power and the party would not take any political revenge. The former prime minister also called for forming a truth and reconciliation commission like the one set up by former South African leader Nelson Mandela.