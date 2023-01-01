COAS Asim Munir expresses serious concerns about TTP safe havens in Afghanistan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has expressed serious concerns about safe havens and liberty of action available to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement Friday.

The military’s media wing statement came as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison, where he was briefed on the recent terrorist attack in Zhob in which nine security forces embraced martyrdom.

According to the Pak army’s media wing–ISPR, the COAS visited CMH, Quetta and inquired about the health of the injured soldiers. He lauded the injured soldiers’ services to the nation and appreciated their resolve. He also paid a rich tribute to the martyrs of the Zhob attack.

The ISPR statement said the Armed Forces of Pakistan have serious concerns about the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan.

It is expected that the interim Afghan Government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in the Doha Agreement.

The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed.

Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the Security Forces of Pakistan.

Operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country.

Earlier on arrival at the Quetta Garrison, COAS General Syed Asim Munir was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.